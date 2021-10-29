‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Can Add COVID-19 to List of On-Set Injuries and Mishaps

Filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently underway In Hertfordshire, England, and unfortunately, star Jason Momoa tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating. The Sun reports that the production team is hoping to manage the issue so that filming Isn’t derailed too much.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test,” a source told the publication. “But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course, the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.”

It is unclear where Momoa contracted COVID, but the actor has been traveling promoting his latest role as Duncan Idaho in Dune. “They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” the source continued. “Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

This is merely the latest in a string of health setbacks that Momoa has faced while filming Aquaman 2. He opened up about the struggles of being “an aging superhero” earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while filming. Asked by DeGeneres about the longstanding rumors that he’d injured himself while on the set of the film, Momoa simply joked, “I’m getting old is what’s happening,” before he went on to reveal he suffered numerous injuries during filming. According to Momoa, he “messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery.” He also revealed, “I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out.” While the actor said he is “just getting beat up,” he teased that the film is “gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.”

The roster of injuries Momoa sustained on the Aquaman 2 set are just the latest. The actor has a long history of sustaining injuries, both on-set and off. Momoa opened up about some of those injuries in an Instagram post earlier this year detailing the difficulties of late-night shooting and past injuries getting the better of him. In the post, Momoa shared that he sustained a broken femur when he was younger. Momoa also previously revealed that he sustained his iconic eyebrow scar a decade ago after he was hit in the eye with a pint glass, leaving an injury that required 140 stitches. Back in 2018, Momoa was hit by a stuntman while filming Braven, explaining at the time, “I got knocked out. A stunt guy hit me. He blindsided me. We didn’t make eye contact, and he hit me before I could grab for him, and everything went black.”

DeGeneres couldn’t help but mention those many injuries when Momoa appeared on her show. She told the actor, “that’s a rough job you got there. Every movie you’re on, you’re hurting yourself.” Momoa replies, “I just kind of give it, yeah,” adding, “I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now.” Scheduled for a Dec. 16, 2022, theatrical release, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Momoa alongside Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Temuera Morrison.