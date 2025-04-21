Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Launch Their Relationship

The newest unexpected celebrity couple is upon us.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are official, according to an Instagram post by Hurley.

“Happy Easter,” her post on Instagram says, with a heart emoji attached. The picture features the country singer, who is 63, kissing the actress, 59, on their recent visit to a farm.

Hurley previously started rumors of the couple’s existence earlier this month when she tagged Cyrus in a post featuring her in a bikini, with the country singer’s song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” attached.

It’s the first relationship for Cyrus since his divorce from singer Firerose in 2023. He was previously married to Cindy Smith in 1986 and to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022. Most of his children are shared with Tish, including Brandi, Trace, Braison, Noah, and famous pop singer Miley.

Hurley’s most famous relationship was with actor Hugh Grant in 1987, who she was with until the year 2000. She married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, and they split in 2011. She hasn’t had a public relationship since a two-year stint with Australian cricketeer Shane Warne that ended in 2013.