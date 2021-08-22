Jason Momoa Reveals Which 2 of His Projects His Kids Aren't Allowed to Watch

✖

Jason Momoa has a couple of rules when it comes to his kids' TV diets, including the shows and movies that he stars in. The actor talked about balancing fatherhood and Hollywood stardom in a new interview on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa this weekend. He said that his children are not allowed to watch some of his more graphic, violent work.

"They're gonna see a lot of things that Papa's been doing. The earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things," Momoa joked. He shared 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with his wife, Lisa Bonet. He continued: "They're not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it's fantastic. But you know, there's stuff that you just... They can't watch Conan. So right now, superheroes and on, we're good."

Don’t miss Wippa’s (slightly tipsy) interview Jason Momoa on the show tomorrow! It’s a real ride… 😂 pic.twitter.com/9d1ETg8eob — Fitzy & Wippa (@fitzyandwippa) August 15, 2021

Momoa played the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, where he commited some heinous crimes including sexually assaulting his young wife, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). That same year, he starred in an adaptation of Conan the Barbarian, which was rated R for "strong bloody violence, some sexuality and nudity."

Up until then, Momoa's work had been mostly tame and acceptable by some parental standards. He was in two versions of Baywatch in the early-2000s, and had a starring role on Stargate: Atlantis. He was also in the movies Johnson Family Vacation and Pipeline. Since then, Momoa has become even more famous for playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films.

One interesting point about Momoa's graphic rape scene as Khal Drogo is that it was added to the Game of Thrones TV show, but was not present in the original books. Momoa was asked if he "regretted" shooting the scene that way in a recent interview with The New York Times, and his frank response went viral among fans.

"When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that," he said. "It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We're not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."