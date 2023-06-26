Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Baby With Fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and her daughter Jolie are about to be outnumbered! The pregnant country music star announced Monday that she and her fiancé Allan Russell are expecting a baby boy. The little one on the way will be the couple's first child, though Kramer is already mom to Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer announced on the June 26 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan. They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

Kramer, who announced she was expecting earlier this month and admitted she was initially "convinced it was a girl," said she was back and forth about opening the envelope, which she received while her kids and fiancé were in England. The couple ultimately decided to wait until they were together, the "I Got the Boy" singer sharing, "he comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked. And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet."

As for how her two other children feel about the family's upcoming addition? Kramer said both Jolie and Jace are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together." Kramer added that Jolie is excited to "boss around the boys," adding, "She's pumped."

After sharing the news, and also revealing that her due date is on her 40th birthday but they are "going to deliver a week and a half before" via a scheduled C-section, Kramer took to social media with some images from their gender reveal party. Captioned, "it's a BOY" alongside a series of blue heart emojis, the post showed the moment the soon-to-be family of five popped confetti blowers to reveal blue confetti, the entire family seen reacting in excitement. The gender reveal was met with plenty of congratulations, with Caitlin Crosby writing, "Love you and your babies!!!!" Amanda Kloots added, "Congratulations babe!!!!"