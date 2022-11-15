Jana Kramer Reveals Chris Evans Ghosted Her After Embarrassing Bathroom Incident

Jana Kramer is reliving the "embarrassing" bathroom incident she claims ruined her chance with Chris Evans. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, revealed she and the newly-dubbed Sexiest Man Alive, 41, went on "a few dates" more than 10 years ago before he allegedly ghosted her due to her "asparagus pee."

"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified ... this is so embarrassing," Kramer said on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast Sunday. The actress claimed the Captain America star had invited her to his home in California for a "sleepover" while he had friends from Boston in town. "And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," she said.

The "I Got the Boy" singer continued that she went to sleep before Evans, and it would be the last time she ever talked to the actor. "And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again," she said, adding, "I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

Kramer clarified that she and Evans "didn't hook up that night," but called the Avengers star a "great kisser" and "super sexy." The "mortifying" experience didn't keep the country star from sliding into Evans' DMs last year, however, after The Gray Man star shared publicly that he was looking for a solid relationship. Kramer didn't reveal if her alleged former fling responded, but the Lightyear star may have already been dating actress Alba Baptista.

Evans' relationship with the Portuguese actress was revealed last week, with a source telling PEOPLE the two have been together "for over a year and it's serious." The insider added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Evans previously told PEOPLE while accepting his title as 2022 Sexiest Man Alive that he was looking to settle down.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told the magazine. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."