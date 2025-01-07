Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Confirm Relationship

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are making their romance official! The two former Music Man co-stars stepped out together on Monday, Jan. 6 after plenty of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The couple holds hands in new photos published by PEOPLE while out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Jackman, 56, looked sharp clad in a dark jacket and white jeans while the Once Upon a Mattress star, 49, sported a camel trench coat over a green dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both the Deadpool & Wolverine star and the Younger alum have gone through divorces within the past couple of years. In September 2023, Jackman and his wife of almost 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their split.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

More than a year later, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Emily. (The Tony Award-winning actress was also previously married to Smash actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.)

Jackman and Furness released a statement at the time of their split, saying that their family, including kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, are their priority still. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the pair told PEOPLE at the time. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Jackman and Foster have always spoken highly of one another since starring together on Broadway as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in the 2022 revival of The Music Man. “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true,” Foster told Vogue of Jackman in 2022. “He’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”



She also commented on their onstage chemistry, which audience members at the time thought could be indicative of real-life feelings. “One of the things that our director said early on was when you’re watching two characters fall in love, you look for the moments where they make each other smile,” the Thoroughly Modern Millie star continued. “So it’s sort of birthed out of that, and it’s a spontaneous moment that’s different every single night. It toes that line of, is it Harold and Marian, or Hugh and Sutton?”