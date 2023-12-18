Hugh Jackman Allegedly Starts Romance With Married Co-Star

Is Hugh Jackman getting too close to his co-star? She seems to have squashed the rumors.

Hugh Jackman is likely still deep in dealing with the fallout of his separation from his wife Deborah Lee Furness, but it hasn't stopped speculation that he's already romancing someone else. According to InTouch Weekly, Jackman is allegedly getting close to former The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.

InTouch labels their source a tattling "snitch," but Foster herself may have already poured cold water on the hot gossip. Still, the outlet did run down the details before Foster seemed to put an end to them.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur)

"Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," the source tells the outlet. "[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!"

Foster is also reported to be "absolutely giddy around" her co-star and called working alongside the Logan actor "the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience."

"[Jackman] had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star – and she was moved by that!," the source continues. "He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show."

The sticking point to all of this, or sticking points if you want to spread the information out a bit, is that Foster is married. She's been with Ocean's Eleven writer Ted Griffin and they share an adopted daughter. This was made very clear on Instagram where Foster posted a look at a lovely night out with her family amid the rumors.

"An amazing Sunday. A little Sondheim in the afternoon," she wrote. "And a Broadway opening at night! I [heart] NY." She also tagged a ton of folks for the evening, thanking them along the way. Would it be the first time an actor has put on a family face to hide a love affair? Not at all. It doesn't seem like that's the case and it's pretty darn close to the holidays for someone considered "nice" to go tearing people apart. Most already do that enough as is with their own families.

Jackman's separation has been alleged by sources as a foregone conclusion. "They were more tied to each other as business partners than as man and wife. It became like a brother and sister type of deal. Things weren't working on a physical or romantic level," the source told GLOBE (via InTouch). It will just be a note to keep an eye on if there is an actually relationship budding with the former co-stars.