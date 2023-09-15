Hugh Jackman Separates From Wife of 27 Years

Hugh Jackman is ending his marriage to his wife Deborra-lee Furness. The couple shared a statement to PEOPLE that said they are separating after 27 years of marriage. Jackman and Furness share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement said. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, first met while filming the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995. The two fell in love quickly and tied the knot less than a year later. While speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Jackman said, "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. "She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

On their 27th wedding anniversary earlier this year, Jackman sent an emotional message to Furness on Instagram. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me," Jackman wrote.

In 2018, Furness spoke to PEOPLE about what she gave Jackman for his 50th birthday. "I actually made him a beautiful photo book all about his whole life right from when he was a kid and I reached out to all these directors and these kids he grew up with," she said. "He's not a materialistic guy. That and a travel backgammon. We love to play backgammon."

Jackman has put together a legendary movie career, starring in multiple X-Men films, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman, The Son, and the upcoming film Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released next year. Furness has also been in her share of TV shows and movies, with her most recent film being the upcoming Australian thriller Force of Nature: The Dry 2.