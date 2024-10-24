Sutton Foster Files for Divorce From Husband Ted Griffin Days Before 10th Anniversary

Sutton Foster and her husband Ted Griffin are calling it quits on their marriage. The Tony-winning Broadway star, 49, reportedly filed for uncontested divorce from Griffin, 53, in the New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, just three days before their 10th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25, People reported.

This will be the second divorce for the Younger alum, who was previously married to Smash actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009. Further details of the divorce – including a date of separation and reason for the split – are unclear at this time. Neither Foster nor Griffin, who share 7-year-old daughter Emily, have publicly commented on the reports.

The former couple first met on a blind date, with Sutton telling Us Weekly in July 2019 that she “knew I was going to marry my husband when he bought me a pair of sweatpants. I still wear them and will probably keep wearing them until they turn to dust.” After becoming engaged in 2013, they went on to tie the knot in Santa Barbara, California on October, 25 2014, with Sutton’s search for her wedding gown documented on an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.

Three years later, in 2017, they adopted their daughter after years of “hard” fertility struggles. Speaking to People about her path to motherhood, Sutton admitted that she “didn’t really understand the concept of motherhood until he came around.”

“When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, ‘Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families.’ But I was 39 when we got married and I never even thought …I mean, I’d spent my entire life trying not to get pregnant,” she wrote in a 2021 essay. “So the minute I tried to get pregnant, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be so easy.’ But it wasn’t easy for us.”

After going through several unsuccessful rounds of IVF, the couple pursued adoption. Sutton said looking back on her path to motherhood, “it was like our daughter was cannonballing towards us, and we just needed to get out of our own way. The universe was like, ‘Will you just [stand back] — I got this!’ It was a pretty remarkable journey to finding our family.”

In the years since welcoming Emily, Sutton says they have kept in touch with Emily’s biological mom, calling her “a beautiful addition to my life.” She said in 2022, “It’s been an unbelievably beautiful experience. You go into life and you think, ‘How am I going to have a family?’ Not only do I have a daughter, but I have a whole other family that is part of her story.”