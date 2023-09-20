Hugh Jackman Spotted Publicly for First Time Since Split from Wife Deborra Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman was spotted going about his daily routine one day after he and his wife announced they were separating after spending nearly three decades together. The 54-year-old actor was spotted walking alone in New York City on Saturday morning, looking solemn in a black T-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, sunglasses, and his trademark beard, via photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. While Jackman was out on the town, the only thing he did not have on was his wedding ring, although it wasn't the first time he was seen without the gold band on his finger.

TMZ obtained a video in which Jackman told a photographer he didn't feel quite right discussing Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, after he was asked what she was pursuing during the divorce process. After acknowledging the thoughts, Jackman said, "It's a difficult time." Afterward, the photographer changed the conversation to a question about Deadpool, but Jackman declined to comment on the matter due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

A joint statement from Jackman and Furness was released on Friday, announcing they were separating after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." They signed the statement together, "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make." It was also reported that Furness had been seen out alone and sans her wedding ring in New York City before that announcement was made.

It was on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 that Jackman and Furness first met. The two fell in love quickly and married less than a year after meeting. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Jackman said, "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"