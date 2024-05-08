How Jonathan Scott Is Celebrating Mother's Day With Zooey Deschanel and Her Kids

Jonathan Scott is making sure fiancée Zooey Deschanel feels loved this Mother's Day. The Property Brothers star, 46, revealed his plans to celebrate the New Girl actress, 44, telling PEOPLE that he planned to bring her two children out to visit her in North Carolina, where she's filming a movie.

"Zooey's away filming a movie right now, so I'm actually flying the kids out to be with her over Mother's Day and a few days on either end. So we're going to have a bunch of activities planned and that'll be nice," Scott revealed, referencing the Elf actress' daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The HGTV star added, "I'll be celebrating with both Zooey and my mom here in L.A. before I leave."

Scott is no stranger to traveling to his beloved, jet-setting out to North Carolina on April 28 to celebrate his 46th birthday with his fiancée. The couple enjoyed everything from an escape room to an antique store as they celebrated the milestone, marking the memory with an Instagram Reel. "For my birthday...and EVERY day @zooeydeschanel you know how to spoil me," Scott wrote at the time. "Great food; escape rooms and antiquing."

Scott and Deschanel met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel. In September 2019, the couple was spotted holding hands while out on a dinner date and they confirmed their romance that same month on Dancing With the Stars. In December 2020, the 500 Days of Summer actress made her HGTV debut on Jonathan and Drew's show Celebrity IOU, and the two have gone on to share sweet moments of their relationship both on television and on social media.

In August 2023, after four years of dating, the couple announced they had gotten engaged during a family trip in Scotland, sharing a photo of the bride-to-be's stunning pink and purple engagement ring with the caption, "Forever starts now."

Scott told PEOPLE that they've since been taking their time when it comes to planning a wedding, saying that they still "haven't nailed down exactly when and where" the wedding will be. "The most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate," he shared.