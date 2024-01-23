Jake Johnson Crushes Hopes for 'New Girl' Revival or Reunion

New Girl fans hoping for a revival of some kind are going to be disappointed. The fan-favorite Fox sitcom aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. Although it's only been six years since the series came to an end, that hasn't stopped fans from hoping for more, especially when Zooey Deschanel fueled rumors in 2023. Unfortunately, Nick Miller himself Jake Johnson revealed to ComicBook that he's not interested in a revival, sequel, or even a reunion a la Friends or Fresh Prince.

"I will say, I hate both of those things," Johnson admitted. "So I don't like the idea of all of us sitting on a couch and hugging in front of cameras and then getting sincere and being like, 'What Max Greenfield means to me…' with him right there. All that feels really bizarre to me, as well as the idea of doing a, 'Let's get the gang back together.' And now it's like, 'Nick Miller's definitely a father.' I'm thinking that we're all with our fake kids. I don't know."

"But it's the same thing in terms of the Peter B. Parker thing," Johnson continued. "Liz Meriwether is the creator behind it all. It's her vision, it's her show. Liz was such a great partner in that she allowed us all control of our own characters with her, so we could improvise, we could move around, and she would write to us, but it's her baby. So if Liz texted me in the middle of the night and said, 'I have a great idea for New Girl,' that's very different than if Netflix or whatever, Hulu, tried to put something together just to make money on it. But I don't think Liz is doing that because I think she's slammed and doing new stuff, and I think it's hard to get everyone. But if it came to her, I think we would all for sure listen. She's really talented, and she gave us all the biggest jobs of our lives."

While it is disappointing that it sounds like any type of revival or reunion won't happen any time soon, it certainly makes sense. Not every show needs to have a revival, especially one that had a perfect ending like New Girl. The series managed to fast forward a few years and show fans what was going on with the characters and ended in a way that wrapped everything up yet still kept fans wondering what was going to happen next.

That doesn't mean it won't ever happen. Johnson does seem open to at least hearing about an idea if it came from the show's creator, Liz Meriwether. For now, fans shouldn't look forward to any type of reunion, revival, reboot, or sequel to happen, but they can still hope it will happen someday.