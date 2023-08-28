'The Witcher' Director Hints at Why Henry Cavill Left the Netflix Show

Fans and critics have speculated for months about why Henry Cavill left his role on The Witcher, but one of the series' directors just gave a new explanation. Marc Jobst told reporters from Screen Rant that Cavill could not commit to the show's grueling shooting schedule – especially since he is so committed to doing all his own stunts. He praised Cavill's integrity and athleticism even if he will not play Geralt of Rivia anymore.

Jobst has directed two episodes of The Witcher and worked with Cavill extensively in that time. When asked about Cavill's exit, he pointed out how different a streaming series shoot is from a movie. He said: "Well, look, Henry has done three [seasons,] these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge." He then emphasized how strict Cavill is about doing his own stunts, saying: "He won't even allow a hand – if you're doing a clos-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand."

Jobst was not criticizing Cavill for this rule, saying: "the results are extraordinary." However, he seemed to suggest that it took a serious toll on Cavill. He said: "That's draining on your number one," but he still praised Cavill for setting the bar high for the entire show.

Of course, many fans relate Cavill's exit from The Witcher to his work in the DC Extended Universe film franchise. At the time when he stepped back from The Witcher, he made a cameo in Black Adam as Superman, teasing an imminent return to the movies. Fans thought he might be leaving his TV series to focus on the movies, but just a few weeks later Warner Bros. hired filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran to do a "soft reboot," turning the DCEU into the DCU.

Safran and Gunn's plans do not include Cavill's version of Superman, though the two said they are open to working with Cavill at some point in the future. In the meantime, they are recasting Superman in a new movie premiering in 2025, which will also be the official start of their new continuity. As for The Witcher, it will move forward with a fourth season starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. It's not clear what Cavill has coming next, though the Hollywood labor strikes give him plenty of time to figure it out. This year's The Witcher Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.