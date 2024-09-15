Halsey Confirms Engagement to Former Nickelodeon Actor Avan Jogia

Halsey and Victorious star Avan Jogia are engaged, the singer revealed on Thursday. The 29-year-old pop star told reporters from E! News that she hoped to marry Jogia one day, leading to a post on X that said she "hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia." Halsey quoted that post with asterisks to denote a correction, writing: "***fiancé Avan Jogia."

Halsey and Jogia first sparked dating rumors back in September of 2023, and now it looks like they're ready for the next big step. According to a report by PEOPLE, they were seen kissing in L.A. last fall, so it's unclear how long they might've been together before that. Halsey then made it "Instagram official" with an Instagram post showing several photos of them together, and they have been a fan-favorite celebrity couple ever since.

So far, Halsey has not provided any more context or information since her post on Thursday, so fans can only speculate. Neither she nor Jogia have posted about the stories, comments and speculation over the last few days, though Halsey did update her story to say that she will be resting after her VMAs performance due to a lupus flair-up.

Jogia is best known for his role as Beck Oliver in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious from 2010 to 2013. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and left school early to pursue acting roles, as interest was already piling up. Some of his other best-known roles include playing Berkeley in Zombieland: Double Tap, Karim Hassan in the Shaft remake and Ulysses Zane in the series Now Apocalypse. Most recently, he had a starring role in Orphan Black: Echoes.

Jogia previously dated actress Zoey Deutch from 2012 to 2017, then dated Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 to 2021. He has participated in activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community but has declined to label his own sexuality in interviews.

Fans are happy for Halsey and Jogia, but are clearly dying for more details. The two have not shared anything about their engagement or their wedding plans at the time of this writing.