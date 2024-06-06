Halsey Confirms Lupus Diagnosis, Updates Her Current Health Status

Halsey is opening up about her health as she reveals she was diagnosed with a form of lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder two years ago. Thursday, the "The End" singer, 29, shared their diagnosis on Instagram after previously sharing around the release of their new single that they were "lucky to be alive."

"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you've shown me since its release," the pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, wrote. "I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share. You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more."

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder," she continued. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,"

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing inflammation and sometimes permanent tissue damage to the skin, joints, heart, lung, kidneys, circulating blood cells, and brain, according to the National Institute of Health. The NIH characterizes lymphoproliferative disorders as a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled production of white blood cells called lymphocytes.

"After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors," Halsey continued. "After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out."

Earlier this week, the "Without Me" artist hinted at new health troubles on Instagram, writing, "Long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now," tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which will be donated the proceeds from Halsey's new single. In the video accompanying her post, the singer says, "Seriously, seriously. I feel like an old lady."

The artist, who is mom to 2-year-old son Ender, continues, "I told myself, I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not going to be sick and I'm gonna look super hot, and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna get to redo my 20s and my 30s."