Hallmark Actor Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for Jake Foy. The Hallmark star revealed in a Tuesday, May 16 Instagram post that he is engaged to longtime boyfriend Nicolas La Traverse. Foy got down on one knee and popped the question amid the stunning backdrop of Alberta, Canada's Two Jack Lake, the actor sharing jaw-dropping images from the special moment with his fans.

Foy announced his engagement by writing, "May 8, 2023. 'Ain't we got fun...?!'" He also shared a carousel of images that capture the engagement, with the first photo showing Foy and La Traverse all smiles as they held hands. Another image showed the actor proposing on one knee, with others in the slideshow capturing the newly engaged couple sweetly embracing after the big moment and celebrating with their dog.

The engagement news sparked plenty of congratulations, with Foy's Ride co-star Nancy Travis commenting, "These photos – feels so intimate and special. Thanks for sharing – makes me feel like I am there. You were definitely the most beautiful people in the mountains that day! Xoxo." Tiera Skovbye simply wrote, "Stop stop stop stop stop" alongside a red heart emoji. One fan reacted by sharing, "These are the loveliest photos! Congratulations to you both," with somebody else adding, "Officially the best looking family (daisy included). Congratulations!!"

The May 16 announcement came just a few weeks after Foy penned a sweet message to La Traverse on his 25th birthday. At the time, Foy wrote, "What a lucky piece of work am I to have had space & time seat your soul at table 11 to celebrate your birthday FIVE YEARS AGO?!?! Been waitin' on y'a hand and foot ever since – wouldn't trade a minute of it. Xx"

Foy is an actor known for his roles King James in The CW's Reign and his lead role in the short film Ariel Unraveling. His other credits include television shows like Designated Survivor, Billy the Kid, and Murdoch Mysteries. He most recently appeared in the Hallmark original series Ride, a neo-Western drama television series in which he stars as cowboy Tuff McMurray. La Traverse, meanwhile, also isn't a stranger to the entertainment industry, having worked as a producer on projects including The Next BIG Thing and Before They Were Them, musicals created by Foy.