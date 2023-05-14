Actress Engaged to Boyfriend of 11 Years

Abi Phillips and her longtime partner are engaged after 11 years together, one year after her cancer diagnosis. Her partner, Gav, proposed during a trip to Italy earlier this month. Phillips, 29, is best known for playing Liberty Savage on Channel 4's soap opera Hollyoaks.

"The most magical week in Lake Garda, with my favourite person in the world [Gav] ended with us getting engaged... the most perfect proposal at sunset at the edge of the lake," Phillips wrote on Instagram on May 5. "The last 11 years together have been the best of my life and I'm so looking forward to forever together. Thank you for making this trip the most incredible week, it will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you so much!"

Phillips' post included several photos from Lake Garda with Gav, whose Instagram page is private. She included a photo showing off the giant diamond ring Gav proposed with. Phillips also published more photos from the trip on May 8.

The happy news comes almost exactly a year after Phillips told fans she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Her doctors found two lumps in her neck but did not think it was anything serious at first because she was only 28 at the time. They thought her body was "fighting something off," she wrote. However, she still decided to see a specialist, who was concerned by the lumps' location, and referred her to get a biopsy and scans.

"Fast forward two weeks and just before Easter weekend I had an appointment to see a consultant at the QE hospital who sat me down and told me that I had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and that I would need surgery and radiotherapy treatment," Phillips wrote in May 2022. "I never thought I would be told that I have cancer at the age of 28, you never think it's going to happen to you." Phillips later said she wouldn't have gone to a specialist if she hadn't seen that reality star Demi Jones was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

"If ever you find a lump or something unusual on your body, never just think it's nothing, don't be told that you're fine by the GP and you're 'young,' always get things checked out by a specialist if you can and insist on tests even if it turns out to be nothing, as catching things early is crucial for a good prognosis," Phillips continued. "This time next week I'll be on the road to recovery after my operation." Phillips included several hashtags for fans, including "check your neck."

Phillips rose to fame in the U.K. at 16 when she was cast as Liberty Savage on Hollyoaks. She played the part until 2013. The character was reintroduced in 2018 with Jessamy Stoddart in the role. Phillips is now focused on her music career, performing at weddings and other events.