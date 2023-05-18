Pro Wrestling Couple Reveals Engagement

A professional wrestling couple got engaged during a live event. During Mayhem For All for Wrestling Revolver earlier this month, J.T. Dunn asked Allie Katch to marry him. Katch shared a photo of the couple and the engagement ring on Twitter, but it's likely it's all part of a storyline. Dunn and Katch are part of The Unit and are seemingly heels as they were seen beating up two other professional wrestlers while laughing.

Katch made a big change in the summer of 2021 when she changed her name to Allie Katch after going by Allie Kat. When speaking to Fightful last year, Katch explained why she changed her name. "You can think it's catch as catch can wrestling. I just think I'm a wrestler now," she said. What other words start with K-A-T? What was I gonna be Everdeen Katniss? No. No! I feel like, if you think me with a knife is bad, me with a bow and arrow is even worse."

Katch also talked about how her change gives her more freedom in the ring. "It makes me think more, she explained. "You can't rest on your laurels. Yeah, alright I do the scratch thing, rub my belly thing, yada yada, one, two, let's go home. I was having fun as a cat, but I feel like I'm having more fun because I'm having to try harder. Then also it's cool to do stuff that people don't expect you to do. Now I also try to jump off of high things, too."

2015 was Katch's first year in professional wrestling, and she has appeared in multiple promotions during that time. According to Cagematch, Katch has appeared in 42 matches this year and 460 in her career. Katch previously dated current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion MJF. The couple broke up in 2019, shortly before AEW's first-ever show.

Dunn has worked for multiple promotions in his career which began in 2009. He has won the Revolver Championship twice, the Northeast Wrestling Heavyweight Championship and the Combat Zone World Tag Team Championship with David Starr among other titles.

When speaking to 411 Wrestling in 2011, Dunn talked about the goals for his career. "The ultimate goal would be WWE, to be able to perform and showcase what I can offer at that level is just the pinnacle," he said. "On my way to WWE, I would love to perform in ROH, CHIKARA Pro again, go all over the world to wrestle. Japan is a high goal for me, I want to be known as one of the best to ever step foot in a ring by the time it is all said and done."