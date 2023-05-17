TV News Reporter Reveals Scenic Waterfall Engagement

Congratulations are in order for NewsChannel 5 reporter Chris Davis. The Nashville, Tennessee-based news reporter revealed earlier this month that he is officially engaged after he dropped to one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend Natalie in front of a stunning waterfall.

Davis shared the exciting news with fans on May 1, when he took to Instagram and Twitter to share some first-look images at the special moment. Davis sweetly wrote, "A little personal news to start off this Monday. I get paid to ask tough questions, but this one was the easiest one of my life. Let's do forever together, Natalie!" The accompanying photos captured the moment that Davis dropped to one knee along a riverbank with a gorgeous roaring Foster Falls, located in South Cumberland State Park near Chattanooga, in the background, with another image showing the newly engaged couple all smiles, Natalie showing off her stunning engagement ring.

Although Davis did not share further details regarding the special moment, and it remains unclear if the couple are already busying themselves with wedding plans or simply choosing to enjoy their life as a newly engaged couple, in a follow-up on Twitter, the reporter shared what the most special part of the engagement was: telling their grandparents. Sharing photos of the moment they let their family know the big news, Davis wrote, "beyond the engagement itself, I think our favorite celebration has been surprising all of our living grandparents with the news. Their faces say it all."

The happy couple's relationship status update was met with plenty of congratulations. Reacting to the news, Davis' NewsChannel 5 colleague Ryan Dean wrote, "Congrats, Chris." Somebody else commented, "Yay for y'all!!!! Here's to a life time of friendship and love," with another person adding that the engagement was "done in the most perfect setting! Congratulations!!!!"

Davis is currently a reporter for NewsChannel 5, a role he has held since 2020. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and interned at NewsChannel 5 while in college before starting his broadcast career at the station as a Producer and Assignment Editor. He went on to report at WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Alabama and KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Missouri before eventually returning to NewsChannel 5.