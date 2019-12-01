Hailey Baldwin Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Justin Bieber Teases ‘Baby Plans’

Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber has something to say about those pregnancy rumors. The model responded to speculation she might be expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber on Instagram. The rumors were first sparked when Bieber suggested babies would be coming soon in a social media post dedicated to Hailey for her birthday.

Fans also started speculating online she was pregnant after photos of the couple surfaced during their sunny Thanksgiving getaway in Miami.

“The internet is funny,” the 23-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food.”

It seems that babies are on the horizon for the celebrity couple. Justin alluded babies might be coming soon with his sweet tribute to Hailey for her birthday.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside two pics from the couple’s wedding on Friday, November 22, via Instagram. “The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way [four heart eyes emoji] next season BABIES.”

Justin has been hinting at his desire to want kids for a while. Back in July, he shared his excitement for their future family together on Instagram.

“Love dates with you baby,” he captioned a photo with Hailey. “One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld.”

Justin and Hailey married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The duo celebrated their union and exchanged vows once again in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

Another insider previously opened up the publication in January that Hailey “can’t wait to be a mom.”

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” they revealed at the time.

Hailey also spoke on the subject to Vogue Arabia in November 2018, saying she sees children in her future with Justin.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she told the outlet. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

However, she added at the time the duo did not have plans to start a family “any time soon.”