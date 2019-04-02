Justin Bieber Confirms Hailey Baldwin’s Pregnancy Was an April Fools’ Day Hoax

Justin Bieber confirmed his Instagram posts about Hailey Baldwin being pregnant Monday were just part of an April Fools‘ Day joke.

On Monday, Bieber teased fans by posting a sonogram, which now has over 2.4 million likes. He followed that up with a gallery of photos showing Baldwin at a doctor’s office, with her hand on her stomach. “If U thought it was April fools,” he wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moments later, Bieber confirmed it was all a joke by sharing a sonogram with a puppy in a human womb.

“Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” the singer wrote.

Baldwin did not post any jokes herself, although she commented on Bieber’s original sonogram post.

“Very funny,” the supermodel wrote.

Bieber fans had plenty of reasons to believe the pregnancy announcement was genuine, since he has been surprisingly open about his life on Instagram since tying the knot with Baldwin last fall. In his most recent emotional post, Bieber wrote about his health struggles and why it has been so long since his last album release.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” Bieber wrote on Instagram March 25. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

“I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so,” Bieber continued. “But I will come with a vengeance believe that.”

Bieber, who has not released a new studio album since 2015’s Purpose, reportedly began treatment for depression in February.

Baldwin and Bieber married at a New York courthouse in September, and have reportedly planned on holding a big celebration in Los Angeles. The celebration was at one point set for March 1, Bieber’s birthday, but was postponed in January.

Photo credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images