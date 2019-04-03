Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Tease Possible Pregnancy: ‘U Thought It Was April Fools’

[UPDATE: April 1, 5:31 p.m. ET] Justin Bieber just confirmed that the photos of Baldwin under examination were bogus. He posted a third pregnancy photo that showed another ultrasound with a photo of a notable Instagram dog from the Instagram account “A Dog Named Gary.

“Wait [oh my God] is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote.

Original Story:

In what may just be an April Fools‘ Day joke, Justin Bieber has doubled down on claims that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, may be expecting.

After posting an obviously fake ultrasound at 4 p.m. ET, he followed up with a photo of Baldwin being examined by doctors at 4:20 p.m. ET.

He wrote in the caption, “If U thought it was April fools.”

It is unclear if this is just a double-fakeout from the “Love Yourself” singer, or if this a real reveal following up the fake ultrasound.

Many fans have chimed in with congrats directed at the couple, despite the vagueness of the post.

The original post that Bieber uploaded was a captionless screenshot of an ultrasound. Reverse Google Image searches reveal that the shot was lifted from elsewhere. However, it was liked more than 1.8 million times in the hour since it was posted.

The photo gallery is more puzzling as it appears to be authentic. Baldwin is seen being examined on a doctor’s table, pressing on her stomach. If it is not genuine, either Bieber has taken an unrelated medical visit by Baldwin out of context or the couple staged the photos as an elaborate ruse on fans.

Baldwin has not said anything about the second photo set, but she did write “very funny” on the bogus ultrasound shot.

Bieber has been surprisingly candid on social media as of late, recently writing about his mental health struggles and the pressure of delivering a new music.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he wrote on March 25. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

He continued, “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that.”