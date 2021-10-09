Justin Bieber Opens up About Starting a Family With Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber has special plans for him and his wife Hailey in the next year. The “Peaches” singer, in his new documentary on Amazon Prime Justin Bieber: Our World, opens up about his plans to start building his family with Hailey soon.



“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first,” Bieber said in the film, before he slipped in that he was hoping to welcome a new family member sometime in the new year. “And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget,” he said.

His wife incredulously asked in response: “In 2021?!” The idea seemed to be news to Hailey, as Justin clarified. “The…end…of 2021? We start trying?” he asked. Hailey waited a beat before giving him a response. “Okay, maybe. We shall see.” Bieber reassured his partner that the timing will ultimately be up to her, whenever she decides she’s ready. He ends the interaction, “It’s up to you babe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time he’s shared his excitement to build a family with his wife. Bieber shared on a December 2020 episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show that he’s looking forward to announcing the bundle of joy and becoming a father. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told Ellen at the time. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Bieber told the comedian that the “hold up” wasn’t necessarily something he could control since he says his supermodel wife has a few things she’d like to accomplish before slowing down to be a full-time mom. “I think the issue—there’s not really an issue—I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she just wants to—I just think she’s not ready yet, and that’s okay.” Hailey closed the conversation, leaving the possibility still open. “We shall see,” she said.