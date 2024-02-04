Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slammed Over Latest Outing After Prison Release

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been enjoying her freedom and her married life after her release from prison at the close of 2023. Her latest outing garnered more attention for the former inmate, some of it negative due to her choice of locale.

According to The Blast, Blanchard was invited to a recent AEW Dynamite taping by wrestler Ricky Starks. She was in attendance this past week with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, got a chance to hold Stark's tag team title, meet fellow wrestler Taya Valkyrie, and watch the show.

"Thank you Ricky Stark and AEW Dynamite for inviting us to a amazing show tonight," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "We had a great time!"

Blanchard's harrowing story and life with mother Dee Dee Blanchard before he murder has changed how many view Blanchard, taking her from a "villain" in the media's eyes to a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Also many see her as having paid her due to society after serving her 10-year sentence for manslaughter.

Despite this, many had plenty of criticism for the recent parolee. "When you gonna actually start advocating for victims/survivors such as yourself, mam?" one commenter wrote. "Okay so anyone can just be famous and get what they want as long as the ppl support it. Got it. The Hernandez brothers should be out too. I used to support Gypsy until I realized she is her mother. She learned many things from her mother, regardless if she knows it or not," another added.

Blanchard has been advocating for victims of Munchausen by proxy and abuse, saying it is a goal of her release from prison. She has only been out since December, so you have to wonder how long folks think it takes to fully change a societal rot.