Gwen Stefani Posts Divisive No Doubt and Blake Shelton Song Mashup

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood right now. One quality that adds to the likeness of their romance are their similarities but differences when it comes to their work in music. While Shelton is known is one of country music's most successful artists, Stefani comes from a very different background in music with her No Doubt days; however, this is precisely what fans love.

While the recently engaged couple have collaborated on music in the past since being together, Stefani took to social media to share a mash-up song that combines her first hit "Don't Speak" and Shelton's song "God's Country" together, and it wasn't just her fans that were wowed. The singer took to social media to share the video and seemed stunned at how good it was. "Whoa this is scary good," she wrote in the caption before following up with a question for her fans. "What do u think?" she asked.

In the clip, the DJ starts off with her song "Don't Speak" before going back and forth between lyrics from that and "God's Country." Fans were quite impressed as well. One person suggested they actually sing that together at a show, writing, "Y'all gotta sing this mashup together at a show," while someone else said, "Just like you and blake, the songs blend perfectly together." However, there were a few people that felt the songs should stay separate with one saying, "DON'T F— WITH 'DON'T SPEAK'!!!!! LEAVE IT ALONE."

The sweet pair recently got engaged after months of speculation. Stefani said "yes" towards the end of 2020 in October when she announced the news via her Instagram account. The Voice coach posted a photo of the two with her holding up her hand to show off the gorgeous diamond she's now rocking as the pair got lost in a magical kiss. Several fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the two on their exciting news. Fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief after it had been rumored on several occasions that the pair were already engaged, some saying they were already married and expecting; however, those were obviously all just speculation and rumors.

Since the pair got together in 2015, fans have been gushing over them ever since. When 2020 forced millions all around the world to quarantine, sources say the couple had an incredible opportunity to spend more one-on-one time together since they quarantined at his Oklahoma ranch. Now that they're officially engaged, fans are patiently waiting for wedding details.