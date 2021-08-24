'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee's Husband Puts Her on the Spot in Fun Home Video

✖

When Ginger Zee isn't forecasting the weather on Good Morning America, she's jamming out to the hit Pink Floyd song "something about a wall." The Good Morning America chief meteorologist hilariously found her knowledge of bands being put to the test after her husband, Ben Aaron, spotted her sporting a band t-shirt. He didn't hesitate to seize the moment to humorously test her knowledge, proving that Zee may not be as hardcore of a fan as she may seem.

The humorous situation went down over the weekend when Zee opted to don a Pink Floyd tank top. As she kicked off her day with an apple for a snack, her husband picked up his phone and began recording as he questioned her about her outfit of choice, urging his wife to "name one Pink Floyd song." Zee, without skipping a beat, replied, "something about a wall," leading to an eruption of laughter from them both and a declaration from Aaron, "Poser. Poser everybody." Aaron shared the clip to his Instagram account alongside the caption, "the new Pink Floyd song: Something Bout A Wall."

The humorous video led to a flurry of responses from fans, with one person admitting that the video "really made me laugh." Although Zee failed to name an actual Pink Floyd song, she got plenty of support from her fans, who declared that she "nailed it" and her response was "close enough to wear the shirt. Lol." Several more people who declared the video "so funny" said they loved Zee and Aaron's "relatable realness!"

Zee and Aaron, a New York City-based media personnel, became engaged in August 2013. They tied the know in June 2014 in a "charming, intimate" ceremony in Michigan, Zee's home state, in front of 55 guests. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Zee said, "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I've never been more ready for anything in my life."

In the years since saying "I do," the happy couple has expanded their family. They welcomed their first child, son Adrian Benjamin Colonomos, in December 2015. Their second son, Miles Macklin, arrived via C-Section in February 2018 weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21.5 inches long. The couple frequently share sneak peeks into their lives on social media.