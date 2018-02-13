‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Welcomes Second Child

Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron made a pretty big addition to their family over the weekend, welcoming their second son, Miles Macklin. The Good Morning America meteorologist shared a few social media posts celebrating the arrival of their fourth family member.

On Saturday, Zee shared a photo of baby Miles’ tiny toes with a hospital band around his ankle. “8lbs 7oz, 21.5 [inches],” she wrote next to three blue heart emojis in her caption.

The night before, Friday, Feb. 9, Zee shared a photo on Twitter of her and Aaron’s oldest son, Adrian, wearing “big brother” scrubs with the caption, “Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day,” with a winking emoji.

Later in the weekend, she shared a photo of Adrian sweetly hugging his new baby brother, who was swaddled in a newborn blanket, and finally on Monday night she shared a photo of baby Miles.

“Miles Macklin,” she wrote next to a blue heart. “So good to be home with my boys.”

It’s safe to say the Dancing With the Stars alum was pretty busy up until Miles’ arrival, as she stepped out for a Macy’s event during New York Fashion Week the night before and even enjoyed a baby shower Thursday on the set of GMA.

On the last day of work before maternity leave, Zee received children’s books from her co-workers including The Monster at the End of This Book and Winnie the Pooh.

“What a morning! Thanks for sending me off in style @goodmorningamerica – we can’t wait to meet out new little man,” she shared on Instagram. “And yes, Adrian is rooting for the name ‘Goofy’ for his brother.”

Back in August, fans first learned that Ginger was expecting her second child. In fact, she announced it while delivering the national weather forecast.

“This is the breaking news part. There’s a lesser known visual phenomenon that’s about to happen on our maps only for the next five months,” she teased to viewers at home as the South West and South East portions of the country were highlighted. “These areas are going to have a shadow from my belly because I’m pregnant.”

While the 37-year-old mom experienced some unfortunate trolls on social media throughout her pregnancy, she made it clear she would stand up for herself. In January, she backed down a hater who made fun of her three-color dress that had a beige section covering her baby bump.

“You have complained about being pregnant for months,” one female viewer wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Who chose that dress?”

“I don’t remember complaining,” Zee replied. “I remember being quite happy about it. I guess we all perceive things differently. And I am responsible for hiring or choosing my own wardrobe — so, me!”

Another Zee fan told her she should ignore social media comments. She wrote back, saying she sometimes feels the need to remind people there is a “human at the other end of the keyboard.”

“I am happy to hear everyone’s opinions even if I don’t agree and sometimes feel a responsibility to remind them there’s a human at the other end of the keyboard,” Zee said. “Happy to give them that attention they need. Hope it helps someone else in their path.”