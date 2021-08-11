'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Calls Anchor's Exit 'a Huge Loss'

✖

On Sunday, Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris announced that he would be departing the news program. Since then, Harris' co-anchors have spoken out about the news. Ginger Zee, who is the chief meteorologist for ABC News, took to Instagram to share some kind words about Harris in light of his recent announcement.

Zee had nothing but kind things to say about Harris in her Instagram post about the news. Alongside her message, the meteorologist posted a slew of photos of her and Harris on the GMA set. Zee began her caption by writing, "There is no man in network news as profoundly talented, magnanimous, urbane and sagacious. @danharris this is a huge loss for us but beyond joyful for you and @tenpercenthappier." She added, "Proud to have worked with you, to know you and will forever appreciate what you taught me and the rest of the world."

She ended her caption by sharing a message directly to Harris. Zee wrote, "Also, I hope you enjoyed the words I used at the beginning of this post… you are a walking thesaurus and I adore it." Her Instagram post came shortly after Harris announced on GMA that he would be leaving the show in two months in order to focus on his meditation company, Ten Percent Happier. He said on Sunday's broadcast, "This was a difficult decision for me. As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

The anchor added that his time on GMA has been “one of the highlights of my life. My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly." Harris started his meditation company after publishing his book, 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works, in 2014. The book soon became a bestseller and it was then developed into an app. He published a follow-up book, Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-To Book, in 2017.