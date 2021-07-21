'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Ginger Zee Slams Troll After 'Weather Girl' Insult

✖

Good Morning America's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is not one to shy away from clapping back and calling out the internet trolls. Recently, after one anonymous Twitter user referred to her as someone who simply makes millions to read from cue cards, she was quick to clap back. However, this isn't anything new for Zee, in fact, she's done this a number of times in the past following haters who have accused her of being nothing more than just a pretty face on television, and every time, her fans are thrilled to see her standing up for herself.

Recently the meteorologist responded to a tweet that accused her of getting paid millions to do hardly anything by saying, "I am human. Just a friendly reminder," she said according to PEOPLE. "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script." The Twitter user then responded, "A scientist? Sorry babe, you're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt."

While Zee isn't one to keep coming back for responses, she felt the need to respond to him once again. "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education. Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don't project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts."

Their quick back-and-forth ended there but she did respond to one more onlooker who said, "The insecurities of others will always try to dictate who you are when they in all actually don't like themselves. Continue to surround yourself with those who celebrate you and not tolerate you." She responded with, "This is always great advice."

Throughout the years, the 40-year-old has continued to raise awareness for mental health after revealing her own story as she's battle with anorexia and body-image issues. When viewers criticize her for her body, she's always been very quick to set the record straight. On the flip side, she's also been a huge encouragement and a positive light for so many as she continues to share her journey.