Gleb Savchenko Reacts to Ex Chrishell Stause Dating Jason Oppenheim Following 'Dancing With the Stars' Relationship

Gleb Savchenko has nothing but love for Chrishell Stause after she went public with her relationship with Jason Oppenheim this week. Although the two were rumored to have previously been an item, Savchenko eagerly gave his mark of approval on his former Dancing With the Stars partner's new relationship after she took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm she has a new man in her life.

The Selling Sunset star confirmed her new romance by way of an Instagram post. Taking to the social media platform, Stause shared a gallery of images from the Selling Sunset casts' vacation in Italy. The gallery of images included two photos of her and Oppenheim showing off a little PDA, including a photo of them kissing. News of their relationship prompted a wave of comments, with Savchenko among those who took to the comments section on the post. In his reaction, Savchenko wrote, "the best love you both so much!!!!!!" He also added three red heart emojis.

Prior to finding romance with Oppenheim, Stause had once been at the center of romance rumors with Savchenko. The two had been partners on Dancing With the Stars, and after Savchenko announced he and his wife, Elena Samodanova, had split after 14 years of marriage and amid Stause's split from her former husband, This Is Us Star Justin Hartley, some speculated the two were romantically involved. A source even told Us Weekly in November 2020 that the duo "definitely had a flirty relationship" while on the show and "had an attraction toward each other right at the beginning." However, both Stause and Savchenko denied the rumors, with Savchenko having told E! News, "my relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic." Stause, meanwhile, confirmed that they were "just friends" during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop.

Stause did, however, find romance from DWTS. Following her split from Hartley, the Selling Sunset star found love in Keo Motsepe, a professional dancer on the ABC series. The former couple went public with their relationship in December 2020, revealing that they formed a romantic connection outside of the ballroom. The couple dated from late 2020 until May 2021.

Now, Stause has moved on with Oppenheim, the founder of Oppenheim Group and her Selling Sunset co-star. Along with going Instagram official, a representative for Stause confirmed to PEOPLE that "they are happily together." The happy couple got together recently, a rep for Oppenheim told the outlet.