Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bundchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bundchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.

On Instagram, Bundchen posted a photo of herself meditating while in an incredibly picturesque landscape. She included a quote from Rumi, which reads, "The quieter you become, the more you can hear." Bundchen added some of her own words in both English and Portuguese, writing, "Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023." It's clear based on this post that the model is leading with love and peace in 2023.

As previously noted, this marked Bundchen's first Instagram post of 2023. She certainly had her hands full with 2022. In October, it was reported that Bundchen filed to divorce Brady after 13 years of marriage. Shortly after the news broke, it was reported that their divorce was already finalized. Bundchen herself confirmed that their marriage came to an end via a statement that she posted on her Instagram Story.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Brady later issued a statement of his own. Like his estranged wife, his statement focused on how he and Bundchen will continue to co-parent their two children — Benjamin and Vivian (Brady also has an older son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan).

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."