Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Spending Time, Getting Close With 'Good Friend' of Ex Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen may have a new man in her life, and it's someone who has an interesting connection to her ex-husband, Tom Brady. According to the Daily Mail, Bundchen has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer, a billionaire developer who lives near her in Miami. Soffer is described as being a "good friend" of Brady and the ex-husband of model Elle MacPherson.

A "well-placed inside source" said that Bundchen has been getting close with Soffer, a real estate developer and the owner of Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel. They claimed, "Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week." This potential new relationship might cause some problems, as Soffer and Brady have been friends for years. The two men were even spotted together in January while Brady was with his daughter, Vivian, in Miami. Soffer and Brady were also seen having out with their mutual friend, David Beckham, in late January.

Prior to being linked to Bundchen, Soffer was married to MacPherson. The pair got married in Fiji in 2013 and divorced four years later. Of course, fans know that Bundchen was previously married to Brady and their marriage came to an end in 2022. In October 2022, it was announced that Bundchen and Brady were going their separate ways and that their divorce was already finalized. At the time, they both released statements about the end of their 13-year marriage.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bundchen's statement read, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Like Bundchen, Brady also stressed that he is committed to co-parenting his two children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with his ex (Brady is also a father of another son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynihan). His statement read, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."