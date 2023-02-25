Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Has No Interest in Reconciling With Tom Brady: 'She's Happier'

Tom Brady postponed his $375 million Fox Sports gig to next year in order to regain Gisele Bundchen's love, but sources say she has moved on, according to RadarOnline.com. While Brady decided to retire from the NFL for the second time in February, he decided to wait until 2023 before starting his new job as an NFL analyst in the league. A source said the decision came about after Brady decided to pursue reconciliation with Gisele after they divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. "The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," an insider said. "His only goal right now is to get his family back." According to a source close to Gisele, the 42-year-old model "can honestly say she's happier than ever."

"Gisele has already moved on and isn't emotionally attached to Tom anymore. She so happy to be working again," revealed the source. Her appearance on Vogue Italia's March 2023 cover suggests that she is in high demand after her divorce from Brady. In the wake of his (second) retirement announcement, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appears to be on his own. During the magazine shoot, the 42-year-old former Victoria's Secret model was transformed into a stunning figure in a sheer red Valentino gown paired with a scarlet wig and lipstick. This follows the Brazilian posting photos of her enjoying the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro in her own way.

In the meantime, Brady has faced criticism since quitting the NFL for good. To settle a bet, he posted a selfie on Instagram wearing just his underwear to promote his sports clothing brand, surprising fans. He also drew backlash for saying that Janet Jackson's infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction was good for the NFL. The former quarterback recently shared his thoughts on the incident, which occurred during halftime of the 2004 Super Bowl, on the Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. The New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 that day, Brady's second Super Bowl win. There was criticism of Brady's assertion that all publicity is good publicity. In interviews, Jackson has discussed how that moment caused her a great deal of grief and impacted her career greatly. Despite all this, Brady has reason to be in good spirits since announcing his retirement. In 2024, he will begin his 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports.