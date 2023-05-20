Gisele Bündchen Poses for Major Summer Fashion Campaign in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen's latest gig might have her ex-husband Tom Brady regretting their divorce. The football player's ex is the new face of Jimmy Choo. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, is featured in the fashion brand's Summer 2023 campaign, which involved multiple commercials and photoshoots. "Gisele embodies the glamorous, confident, and daring spirit of Jimmy Choo," the fashion house noted in a press release, per PEOPLE. "The epitome of a modern goddess, she commands full attention against a sun-drenched backdrop, her gaze and presence captivating and self-assured."

Bündchen poses in a yellow sweater with a brown hand-woven bucket bag and white sandals in a variety of shots. Some shots also show her in front of green palms donning a denim jacket and shorts ensemble with golden gladiator sandals with a white Jimmy Choo bag.

The supermodel proves that age is nothing but a number as she remains one of the most in-demand models in the industry. In photos she shared, she poses on a red pool chair with gold heels and a matching gold beaded Jimmy Choo bag, and a red lounge chair in platform heels. She shared her excitement in an Instagram post, captioning the photos: "Who is ready for summer?! New [Jimmy Choo] campaign!"

"Gisele's confident presence, and magnetism underscore versatility," the brand added in its statement. "Her statuesque poses, and joyful sense of movement, as brought to life in the campaign film, embody the spirit of the brand."

After 14 years of marriage, she's embracing her new life post-divorce, already being in multiple campaigns. "She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a source told PEOPLE earlier this year. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The source added: "[She] feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," adding, "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."