Gisele Bündchen Source Speaks on Her 'New Chapter' After Divorcing Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is starting a "new chapter" of her life after divorcing Tom Brady, according to a source close to the supermodel. PEOPLE reports that an unnamed insider spoke out about how Bündchen is doing, telling the outlet, "She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things."

The source went on to add, "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode." The insider late concluded, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter." Bündchen and Brady first began dating sometime around 2007. They eventually said their I Dos on Feb. 26, 2009. They divorced in late 2022. The former couple shares two children: 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Earlier this year, Bündchen opened up and addressed the "hurtful" assumptions that she feels people have made about her divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel referred to the split as "the death of my dream." She then went on to debunk rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum: his football career or their marriage.

"Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen told the magazine. "It's not so black and white." She then added that the rumors are "the craziest thing I've ever heard" and "very hurtful" to her. "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she added. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Bündchen then spoke candidly about her and Brady's divorce, offering her perspective on what led to the end of their marriage. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

She continued, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."