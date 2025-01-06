Steve Burton is engaged! A little more than a year after the General Hospital star, 54, finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, Burton announced Saturday that he is engaged to his girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom, 43.

The couple announced their engagement on Saturday on Instagram, where Burton, best known for his portrayal as Jason Morgan on the long-running ABC soap, shared a series of photos from the proposal. In the images, Burton could be seen dropping to one knee as he popped the question, with Lundstrom, a cook and content creator who competed on Season 2 of Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown, looking ecstatic. The couple was then seen embracing after Lundstrom said yes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Engaged 1/3/25. ❤️💍♾️,” Burton captioned the post, which was set to Peter Cetera’s “Glory of Love.” He also quoted a Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11: “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

News of their engagement sparked a flurry of well-wishes and congratulations for the couple. Burton’s co-star Finola Hughes commented, “Congratulations! I wish you both all the happiness in the future, you are a wonderful couple! Congratulations, Michelle!” Rick Hearst added, “Steve and Michelle, I wish you both a long, loving, and fruitful life together! Congratulations!”

Burton and Lundtrom’s engagement comes nearly three years after the actor announced his split from Gustin, whom he married in 1999 and shares three children with: daughters Makena and Brooklyn, and son Jack. In May 2022, Burton announced that after 23 years of marriage, he and Gustin, who at the time was pregnant with another man’s child, decided to go their separate ways.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” he wrote online at the time. “We are still coparenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Gustin went on to welcome daughter Izabella in February 2023, and just months after finalizing their divorce in December 2023, Burton confirmed his romance with Lundstrom to Daily Drama in May 2024. The couple went on to make their red carpet debut together at the Daytime Emmy Awards the following month, Lundstrom sharing the moment on Instagram and writing, “Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful.”