ABC Actor and Netflix Star Reveal They're Dating: What to Know About Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom's Relationship

The two have been sharing their love on social media.

Steve Burton has moved on from his relationship with his ex, Sheree Burton. The General Hospital star, 53, is now dating Netflix's BBQ Showdown competitor Michelle Lundstrom, PEOPLE reports. Burton first confirmed the news to Daily Drama. The site shared images of the new couple holding hands while on a walk. Lundstrom was holding tightly to Burton's arm in what looked to be near the Empire State Building in NYC.

Lundstrom participated in season 2 of the Netflix series. She remains in demand as a content creator, posting tasty recipes on her Instagram and TikTok.

Reflecting on the month of July on social media, Lundstrom shared to Instagram a series of photos featuring her new beau. She captioned the post, "July, you were one of the best."

Burton revealed in his Instagram Stories in May 2022 he and Burton, who were married for 23 years, had separated. Weeks earlier, Burton teased a fourth child with a selfie showing off her baby bump.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote at the time. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

He eventually filed for divorce from Burton in the Orange County Superior Court. He listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation.

Their divorce was finalized in December of 2023. The exes agreed to share legal and physical custody of their minor children, and Burton is required to pay his ex $12,500 per month in child support, which was reduced to $10,000 after April 2024.