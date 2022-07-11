'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Files for Divorce

Former General Hospital star Steve Burton has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years. According to TMZ, the soap opera star filed legal paperwork to divorce Sheree Gustin, his pregnant wife whom he previously alleged is pregnant my another man. Per the documents, which TMZ obtained, Burton lists March 1 as their date of separation. He also cites "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split, and has asked the court to "terminate either party's ability to get spousal support once they legally part ways."

Back in May, Burton took to Instagram to issue a statement on his split from Gustin, writing in a since-deleted post: "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and l are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve." The pair wed back in January 1999 and share three children together, including two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 8-year-old Brooklyn. TMZ reports that Burton is seeking joint legal and physical custody of both children.

In career new, Burton recently joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.

Notably, Burton will be playing Harris Michaels in Beyond Salem, a recurring role he originally played on Days of Our Lives back in the late '80s. Speaking to Deadline about the character, Burton explained, "He's not operating on a code of ethics that is great. Albert [Alarr, Days of Our Lives executive producer] was like, 'Do you care about being a bad guy?' I said, 'No, man. Whatever. I can play anything.' I don't know how much I can say but he does some not nice things in this chapter. There may be some redemption."

When asked if this new role could lead him to join Days of Our Lives in a more permanent situation, Burton replied, "I don't know. You really have to ask Ron Carlivati and Albert. From what I gather, Peacock's happy with this, NBC's happy with this. But if the opportunity's there, sure. I never say never."