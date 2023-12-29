'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Divorce Finalized, Details Emerge

Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin have finalized their divorce nearly two years after he announced that she was having a child with another man. The General Hospital alum, who was fired over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, settled his split with the fitness pro earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Gustin had previously requested the court terminate spousal support forever to both parties, although the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Brooklyn and Jack. The two, who married in 1999, also share 20-year-old daughter Makena. Court documents reveal that neither Burton nor Gustin signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agrrement.

In May 2022, Burton announced that he and Gustin had split due to infidelity, and the actor followed by filing for divorce in July 2022. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton's Instagram Story read at the time. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." He continued, "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Gustin went on to privately welcome her fourth child and announced in October that she was expecting her fifth child. "Current status...unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 28. "If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am and I couldn't be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it."

She continued, "These past 2+ years have been quite an experience and I've learned so much about myself. I realized that I'm much stronger than I ever could have imagined and that change is a must for growth. I am far from perfect but I'm pretty proud of the person I am and continue to become." While Gustin revealed she will "dial the personal posts back a bit" in order to "protect" her children, she wrote that she appreciates all the "love and support" she's received during this time.