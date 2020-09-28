'Game of Thrones' Couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Spotted out Amid Pregnancy News

✖

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were spotted out for a walk together on Friday, shortly after fans learned that they are expecting their first child. The former Game of Thrones stars got married in June of 2019, and last week Leslie revealed her pregnancy in a photo shoot for Make Magazine. The two looked happy as could be while walking their dog in London.

Harington and Leslie were bundled up against a chilly autumn wind on Friday, in photos published by Just Jared. Harington wore plain jeans, a black turtleneck sweater and a dark jacket, while Leslie wore loose slacks, a yellow sweater and a knee-length coat over it. She held the leash for their dog, a Whippet who plodded contentedly between them. They got hot drinks and talked animatedly as they strolled along. This was the first peek fans have gotten of the couple since Leslie's pregnancy reveal last week.

Leslie posed in a slim black dress for Make Magazine, leaving no doubt that she was pregnant. In her interview, she revealed that she and Harington have spent most of the summer sequestered at their new home in eastern England — an old and massive Tudor mansion.

"It's incredibly old," she said. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

Harington and Leslie previously spent most of their time in New York City, and Leslie admitted that it is a privilege for them to be able to run off to the country when at times like this, with the coronavirus pandemic raging. She described their home as "the house that Jon Snow built."

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful," she said.

Harington played Jon Snow in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, while Leslie dropped in for three seasons to play his first major love interest, Ygritte. Fans were delighted to find that the two had fallen in love in real life as well. While Harington is still keeping a low profile after ten years on the blockbuster series, Leslie has developed a wide-ranging resume.

Leslie has now had major roles in series such as Downton Abbey, Luther and The Good Fight, and in movies as well. Her next major role is as Louise in Kenneth Branagh's new adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, Death on the Nile. The movie is currently slated for release on Dec. 18, 2020 in theaters.