'Game of Thrones' Fans Congratulate Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on Their Big Baby News

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together, and Game of Thrones fans can hardly contain their excitement. Leslie broke the news in her new interview with the U.K.'s Make Magazine, unveiling her first pregnancy photos in the process. Cries of "The King in the North" are still echoing across social media.

Harington and Leslie are living out one of Game of Thrones' fans favorite real-life love stories, after playing star-crossed lovers on the show. Harington played the noble Jon Snow, while Leslie played Ygritte -- a Wildling girl he could not bring himself to kill in combat. Although Leslie left the show years ago, her real-life romance with Harington has kept her a fan favorite. She and Harington married in June of 2019, and now they are taking the next step.

Leslie told Make Magazine that she and Harington are sequestered in their new home in eastern England -- an old and massive Tudor mansion where they have been spending their self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's incredibly old," she said. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

Fans are overjoyed for her and for Harington, and they were not shy about sharing their congratulations on Saturday. Many also threw in Game of Thrones references for good measure, wondering whether the newborn should be counted as a Wildling, a Stark, or (spoilers) a Targaryen. Here is a breakdown of the response to Leslie's pregnancy announcement.