'Game of Thrones' Fans Congratulate Kit Harington and Rose Leslie on Their Big Baby News
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together, and Game of Thrones fans can hardly contain their excitement. Leslie broke the news in her new interview with the U.K.'s Make Magazine, unveiling her first pregnancy photos in the process. Cries of "The King in the North" are still echoing across social media.
Harington and Leslie are living out one of Game of Thrones' fans favorite real-life love stories, after playing star-crossed lovers on the show. Harington played the noble Jon Snow, while Leslie played Ygritte -- a Wildling girl he could not bring himself to kill in combat. Although Leslie left the show years ago, her real-life romance with Harington has kept her a fan favorite. She and Harington married in June of 2019, and now they are taking the next step.
View this post on Instagram
So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview. #roseleslie #makemagazine #rose #portraitphotography #portrait #interview #covershoot #cover #stellamccartney #gameofthrones
Leslie told Make Magazine that she and Harington are sequestered in their new home in eastern England -- an old and massive Tudor mansion where they have been spending their self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's incredibly old," she said. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."
Fans are overjoyed for her and for Harington, and they were not shy about sharing their congratulations on Saturday. Many also threw in Game of Thrones references for good measure, wondering whether the newborn should be counted as a Wildling, a Stark, or (spoilers) a Targaryen. Here is a breakdown of the response to Leslie's pregnancy announcement.
'King in the North'
September 26, 2020
The prince in the North! pic.twitter.com/3oqZ3uJwrQ— Jonosuke Hashibira🇵🇹 (@jonchuuriki) September 26, 2020
Titles?
Shall we trend #PrinceoftheNorth or #LittleWildling ?? I’m beyond excited for Rose and Kit. And I will always love those two and their romance on GoT 🥰— Melodye Joy (@modelmelodyejoy) September 26, 2020
The Dragon's Wrath
Targaryen/Emilia and Kit Shippers are gonna be maaaad 😂 congratulations to kit and Rose💕 https://t.co/OzCrQR5CJ5— ♡Poison Ivy♡ (@GZBGEN) September 26, 2020
You Know Something, Jon Snow
Well, there is something, that Jon Snow knows. 🤗 https://t.co/ETUfBd72oK— Shmorty McFly 🚩 (@ShmortyMcFly) September 26, 2020
Real Life Love Story
I love that they got together in real life https://t.co/eHzPV2YEL9— PRIMADONNA BOY (@awkwardqueerJa) September 26, 2020
Other Fandoms
I didn't like GoT, but I love The Good Fight and think Rose is cool as hell. So, yay to this baby news. https://t.co/qD3OSUYF62— ️🌈sunny day (@littlelostsunny) September 26, 2020
Quarantine
Exactly— 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓻𝓸𝔃𝓸 🚩🌹🏴 (@AMYADVOGATA) September 26, 2020
shows that they took the quarantine seriously lol— kaiju8 (@Lemon_jupiter) September 26, 2020