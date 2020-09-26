'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child Together

✖

Former Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together, they announced this weekend. Leslie unveiled her pregnancy in the new issue of Make Magazine in the United Kingdom, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fans. Details about the baby — such as gender and due date — have not yet been revealed.

Harington and Leslie have lived out a fan-favorite love story on Game of Thrones, which translated into real life. Harington played the stoic Jon Snow, while Leslie played the Wildling girl Ygritte, whom he cannot bring himself to kill in battle. The two first stirred up real-life relationship rumors in 2012, according to a report by PEOPLE, and made things official in 2016. They got engaged in September of 2017, married in June of 2019, and are now taking the next big step.

In her interview with Make Magazine, Leslie described how she and Harington have spent their self-isolation throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The two are holed up in their new home in the eastern part of England, in a Tudor manor that Leslie called "the house that Jon Snow built."

"It's incredibly old," she said. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

It's a big change from the metropolitan lifestyle they have been living, spending most their time in New York City. Leslie said: "What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

To many fans, this is precisely the happy ending that Jon Snow and Ygritte were deprived of, adding to their joy as the news spread on social media. Some commenters quipped about the infamous refrain: "you know nothing, Jon Snow," while others contemplated how Jon Snow and Ygritte would be as parents.

Leslie told Make Magazine that she is grateful for Game of Thrones, but grateful that she only spent three years on the show, as opposed to her husband's ten. This has allowed her to avoid being typecast and play a much wider range of characters. That includes the movie she is currently promoting, Death on the Nile, which is due for release on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The movie is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel by the same name, and directed by the legendary Kenneth Branagh.

Leslie plays a character named Louise, alongside an all-star cast including Branagh himself, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright and Annette Bening. At the time of this writing, Death on the Nile is scheduled only for theatrical release in the U.S, on Friday, Dec. 18.