SAG Awards 2020: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Pilou Asbæk Drops F-Bomb on Live TV

Pilou Asbæk’s character on Game of Thrones was a reckless, sea-baring crusader without a care in the world. True to that, Asbæk went a little over the top at the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ pre-show carpet on Sunday. How so? Asbæk was on live television when he said a big no-no, dropping an F-bomb for all to hear. He was asked about what questions he hears the most in regards to Game of Thrones. He quipped to a pool of reporters, “You know what I get most now? Why did you guys f— up Season 8?”

He apparently realized pretty quickly what he had let slip out. He responded to the shocked anchors, “We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the hit HBO series, Asbæk took on the role of Euron Greyjoy.

The SAG awards could see Game of Thrones come away with a good amount of hardware. In total, the series received three nominations as the network saw 10 total across its shows, including Barry, True Detective, Watchmen, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl.

Peter Dinklage was the only cast member to be recognized for an individual award as he garnered a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The show also is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

In regards to what Asbæk discussed about constantly being asked about the show’s final season, he isn’t the only one who has been swarmed with those questions from reporters. Many of the cast, from Kit Harrington to Emilia Clarke, have spoken about the amount of time they have spent discussing the ups-and-downs of the series’ last hurrah.

Reluctantly speaking of remaining quiet for quite some time after the series finale, Harrington told reporters he had yet to actually watch the season.

“Controversy… I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy,” Harrington said. “I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it, and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it.”

Game of Thrones may be over, but the world created by George R.R. Martin will continue on in another adaptation that will branch off from the main series. HBO revealed that House of the Dragon will be coming to the network and will focus on Targaryen history.