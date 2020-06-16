'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Just Buzzed off All His Signature Locks

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is almost unrecognizable after he shaved off the long locks that became a signature look of his onscreen counterpart Jon Snow. Taking a stroll through London with his dog this week, images obtained by the Daily Mail showed Harington with a completely new 'do, baring a buzz cut instead of long curly hair.

Kit Harington trades in his trademark curls for a lockdown buzz cut as he debuts his new look on a dog walk https://t.co/iBPOW66Wyf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 16, 2020

Harington's new hairstyle was a long time in the making. After baring Jon Snow's iconic curly locks throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons, Harington revealed to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the final season premiere that he would soon be shedding himself of the look. At the time, the actor said that he would "like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone." As for what fans could possibly expect from a potential new hairstyle, he teased that it would be "short-short.”"Harington did, however, have some reluctance when it came to his beard, telling the outlet that "the beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard." According to Harington, changing up his look after so many years would "be like ritualistic thing" and he felt the "need to get rid of Jon Snow," in part due to landing new roles, as he said that he "can't go into my next role looking the same."

In August of 2019, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Harington was officially moving on from his time of Jon Snow, as he had joined the cast of The Eternals, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He is set to portrays the Black Knight, whose real name is Dane Whitman. Shortly after his casting was confirmed, Harington shed some hair, as evidenced in a photo shared by co-star Salma Hayek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 17, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

Although he is moving on from Jon Snow, Game of Thrones isn't far from his mind. Earlier this month, Harington opened up about his character’s ending, which involved him killing Daenerys Targaryen and being banished back to the north. According to Harington, and as reported by Digital Spy, while many fans had hopes Jon Snow would sit on the Iron Throne, his "place was always in the north" and he "would never have been happy in the south."