‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Kit Harington Reportedly Looked ‘Sober and Happy’ at Golden Globes 2020

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was seen at the 2020 Golden Globes looking happy and healthy alongside his wife and fellow cast member, Rose Leslie. Harington, known for playing the famous character, Jon Snow, in the popular HBO series, was sober at the annual event following his rehab stint. The actor put himself into rehab for alcohol before the series ended May 28, 2019, and it seems to have done wonders for him by the looks of the adorable photos of he and Leslie.

“A far departure from previous years, Kit Harington was sober and happy with his wife Rose Leslie,” and insider revealed to In Touch. “In years past Kit and his Game of Thrones cast would drink, and he would always overdo it.”

The 33-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series, which was also the only nomination the HBO series received this year after the finale. Although he was there with his wife, who played Ygritte on GOT, told Ryan Seacrest that it felt “odd” not having the rest of his castmates there saying, “I haven’t got my gang.”

But he did have his wife and he enjoyed the event sober this year. Harington put himself into rehab back in May before the show ended because he “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” one source said. Harington checked himself in because he was struggling with alcohol but that stemmed from becoming an A-list star so quickly. The actor has been open about his struggle with fame and how the unexpected lifestyle was too much.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” a source told PEOPLE. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit,” the insider added.

Harington opened up on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show about the series finally coming to an end but didn’t seem as enthused as some might have thought, and there are several guesses as to why.

“It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you?” he said. “You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that.’ But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh;’ there’s this loss around it.”