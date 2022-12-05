Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She's Secretly Been Married for a Year

American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe revealed that she has been secretly married for a year. She shared the exciting news during Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Oscar nominee and her husband Brandon Frankel announced their engagement in November 2020.

While sharing her engagement story, Sibide told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa she was married. "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married," she said. "We got married over a year ago."

Ripa and Seacrest were both confused by the sudden news. They asked if this was a "breaking" news item. Sibide said it was the first time she publicly revealed her marriage. Frankel and Sibide married "at the kitchen table" about four months after they got engaged, she said. "I really don't like weddings," she repeated.

Sibide went on to explain that they will eventually have a traditional ceremony since Frankel's mother wants a wedding. The Precious actress then explained why she does not like weddings. When she was growing up, she had to go to many uninvited because her mother was a wedding singer. "Now I don't like them," she said.

After Live wrapped, Frankel took to Instagram to celebrate the news, reports PEOPLE. He confirmed they married in March 2021 and showed off their wedding rings. "Relieved we can finally tell the world," Frankel wrote. "So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8 pm with. Love you forever."

Frankel and Sidibe met on a dating app. When Sidibe announced their engagement on Nov. 24, 2020, she joked that it was "weird" how people thought they were already married. This was because "our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she theorized. She went on to call Frankel the "funniest man I've ever met" and the "sweetest human to exist."

"Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need," Sidibe wrote. "I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!"

Sidibe made her acting debut in Lee Daniels' Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire (2009), which earned her an Oscar nomination. Since then, she has starred in the movies Tower Heist, White Bird in a Blizzard, Grimsby, and Antebellum. She also had roles in the American Horror Story seasons Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Apocalypse. Earlier this year, she starred in the American Horror Stories episode "Aura." Her new Christmas movie, All I Didn't Want For Christmas, debuts on VH1 on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.