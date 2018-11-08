‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Shows Michael’s Wrath Against Witches in Episode 9

American Horror Story: Apocalypse showed the wrath of Michael Langdon, setting up an intense showdown for the season finale.

With the help of Dinah (Adina Porter), Michael (Cody Fern) and robot Mrs. Mead (Kathy Bates) makes it into the witch’s academy and in his attack kills Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and the other members of the coven. Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Mallory (Billie Lourd) manage to escape.

As Michael opens up abut his frustrations about the witches, it is revealed that Jeff (Evan Peters) and Mutt (Billy Eichner) are controlling Mrs. Mead’s robot and she convinces Michael to ask them for help with planning the end of the world. The guys convince Michael to reach out to the Cooperative, a code name for the Illuminati, a group of the most powerful people in the world and those with the power to blow up the planet to oblivion.

“Will it be enough to kill the witches?” Michael asks. Jeff and Mutt convince him to talk to the organization and plead his case for the end of the world.

The surviving witches meet up with Madison (Emma Roberts) and Coco (Leslie Grossman) and they all wait as Cordelia visits the Academy to see if there are any survivors to Michael’s attack. She is horrified to find them all dead, and despite her biggest powers she is not able to bring them back to life, as their bodies disappear.

“I couldn’t feel their souls… Why couldn’t I bring them back?” Cordelia wonders in despair.

Madison reveals that Michael can erase souls, as she found out on the Murder House. Cordelia believes there’s no hope, but Myrtle points to future Supreme Mallory as the answer. Myrtle says that Mallory could have the power to turn back time, but the task would not be one without serious risk.

After a flashback revealing Anastasia Romanov once tried to stop the death of her family, Mallory is tasked with saving her as proof that she has the power to take on Michael. Mallory manages to travel back in time but fails to save the doomed Russian family.

She wakes up in a panic and Cordelia and Myrtle comfort her. Later, Cordelia remembers Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange) as she tries to figure out what to do next.

The two witches return to the site of the Warlock Academy to seek help from the warlocks but find the place empty. Cordelia and Myrtle are shocked to find that Michael killed all of them, including Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) and John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson), in what seems like a ritual sacrifice.

Later, the series returns to the Silicon Valley offices of Jeff and Mutt, where Venable (Paulson) is seen packing her bags. They announced that she has been chosen to lead Outpost 3 after the end of the world, as they fill her in on their plan, the Illuminati and Michael Langdon.

Michael is then seen with Mrs. Mead as he addresses the Cooperative. He reveals himself as the Antichrist and they begin to discuss on how to ensure their survival after the end of times.

How will Apocalypse wrap up its season with only one episode left? Find out when the season finale of American Horror Story airs Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.