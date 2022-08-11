Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has people heated after the mother of Paris Hilton confused Lizzo with Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe. The confusion occurred during a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" seemingly inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's previous moments on the Bravo show misidentifying her co-stars and family members.

"OK Kathy, we're going to show you a photo of a person, Crystal [Kung Minkoff] will guess whether or not Kathy can name the individual, Kathy will reveal," Andy Cohen explained during Wednesday's live show. Hilton couldn't name Ryan Reynolds, Jean Smart or Keanu Reeves, but seemed to think she recognized Lizzo's face. "I feel like I do. Precious?" Hilton asked as both Cohen and Kung Minkoff laughed before Cohen hid his face.

"She is precious though! Lizzo is precious," Minkoff said in response, as Hilton added, "That's, like, what I call her. Her nickname is precious to me." Viewers quickly theorized that the reality personality had mixed up the Grammy-winning singer with Sidibe, who played the titular character in 2009's Precious.

The first celebrity Hilton did get right was Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson, and she would go on to correctly name RHOBH husband Harry Hamlin, "friend of" Sheree Zampino and Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger. Hilton got half credit for calling The View's Joy Behar "Joyce" when she insisted they "go back," adding, "Joyce, I love her. She's Joyce to me."

People on social media were less than amused when it came to Hilton's Precious mix-up, however. "That Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y'all know it is," one Twitter user wrote. "Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn't even intentional. This time she caught a stray and I wish someone would've stepped up and said something."

Another added, "Now, I know Kathy Hilton doesn't know much, but how the hell did she manage to confuse Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe? That certainly plays into the 'we all look alike to them' trope." Others disagreed: "Kathy Hilton thought 'hunky dory' was an actual person and y'all want to be mad/surprised that she didn't know who Lizzo is?" one person asked.