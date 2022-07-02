TV Host Marries in Beautiful UK Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for a beloved TV personality. Indiana Black, better known as "Frosk" or "Froskurinn," has tied to the knot in a ceremony held in the U.K. Frosk, who co-hosts G4TV's Xplay, revealed the news via Twitter on Sunday, writing, "Got married. Had a great time. Saw friends. Relaxed. Coming home soon and ready to march. Not burning down on my watch bb!" She followed up the reveal on Tuesday with a photo of herself and her now-wife Josie Bellerby. She simply captioned the still, "So I did the thing."

The TV star and performance designer were met with a chorus of well wishes from friends and fans in light of the news. Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico tweeted, "Congratulations!! And what a great photo! Wishing you both so much happiness!!" LCS analyst Emily Rand wrote, "Congratulations to you both! ^ ^ (Also your outfits are both amazing.)"

So I did the thing. pic.twitter.com/ycr80cg7pC — Frosk (@Froskurinn) June 28, 2022

Frosk, who is also the star of G4's Dungeons & Dragons show Invitation to Party, was also met with warm wishes from her fellow Xplay personalities. Adam Sessler wrote, "Enjoy the thing. Much love." Goldenboy tweeted, "WOOHOO!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!" Emily Rose Jacobson added, "Congrats to you both! What a stunning photo of y'all!"

The gaming personality previously touched on the engagement in a June 17 tweet, noting she would be off Xplay for two weeks to celebrate the nuptials. She humorously added that they "have hilariously impacted at least three major esports ecosystems via invitations." Photos of the wedding, which was held in the U.K., popped up on Instagram, with fellow creators Christy Frierson and Xplay alum Abby Russell among the guests.

Frosk previously touched on her relationship with Bellerby in a 2020 ESPN interview about her on-screen fashion. While discussing how her style evolved, she said, "It (fashion) then went to the next obsession when I came to Berlin and met my current partner. She's a theater and costume designer and much more stylish than me."

Frosk is regularly seen on Xplay, both on its live talk show episodes and its scripted review installments that air on the network's linear channel. Early in 2020, she became the target of a harassment campaign in response to an Xplay segment in which she stood up for herself and other female creators in the gaming space who receive repeated sexist criticisms from male viewers. The backlash to Frosk's remarks stirred up a lot of dust but was ultimately pointless. Frosk and her fellow G4 personalities have continued to create great programs with seemingly no negative effect on viewership.

Xplay airs weekly livestreams on both Twitch and YouTube that are later shown on G4's cable channel and streaming options such as Pluto TV. The show's scripted content airs on linear platforms, with excerpts shared to YouTube. Invitation to Party is currently between seasons but Season 1 is available to watch on YouTube. Frosk was also one of the hosts of the now-canceled esports variety show Boosted, which is also available via YouTube.