Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.

Seltzer broke the sweet news on Twitter before later sharing some additional photos on Instagram. In the caption, she recapped some of the biggest moments they've been through together in the past 17 years, dating back to when they were high school sweethearts. She wrote, "Very excited to announce that after 17 years together spanning high school, varsity fencing, separate colleges, WCG Ultimate Gamer, StarCraft 2 and GSL, building careers talking about video games, IPL, Blizzard esports, two perfect kitties [and] lots of great adventures...Trevor and I have signed up for more!!"

The couple's longevity has been cheered on by numerous friends and fans over the years. In a previous anniversary post, Seltzer wrote of her now-fiance, "He is more wonderful than I ever dreamed a man could be and I am grateful for him every day!"

While the pair might not be known to too many outside the esports/gaming space, they've carved out great careers for themselves in the space as it has continued to develop into a sizeable space in popular culture. As Seltzer noted in a 2016 interview, she's always strived to spread the joy of competitive gaming and help the esports community grow.

At an event with @PMSClan over a decade ago, @EsportsTorcH mused aloud that he was eager to play #StarCraft2. @AthenaTwinPMS heard him and pulled a BlizzCon beta key from her wallet like some sort of wizard.



Thus began two esports careers. :) Happy 10th anniversary, StarCraft 2! pic.twitter.com/7obH99NwPo — Rachel / Seltzer (@SeltzerPlease) July 27, 2020

"I've always been finding things that I think really speak to me and I've always had different taste," Seltzer said in an interview with Twinfinite. "Esports is one of those things that, you know, it was not a mainstream taste, but it spoke to me and it spoke to a lot of people that I love to spend my time with. I thought, 'Wow, if I can put more energy into this, I can find more of these people and I can bring more of this joy to people who maybe don't like football and don't like mainstream entertainment, and don't like competing in other ways.'"